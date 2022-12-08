King Country News

news

Outrage as truck crosses bridge at meeting

Maniapoto manaakitanga on show
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 5:10 AM

THE sun shone bright in Te Kūiti as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the words that have been

Call to lower speed
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 5:05 AM

A CALL to lower the speed limit down from 80km/h past the marae, wharekura and kohanga reo on Ōpārur

Train stop returns to Taumarunui after 10 years
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 5:05 AM

AN ESTIMATED 500 people turned out to celebrate the reinstatement of Main Trunk Line passenger servi

Free pigskin on offer

Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:56 AM

IT was an unpleasant sight an early morning Te Kūiti walker came upon on the Mangarino St bridge ove...
Retirement units nearly ready

Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:55 AM

AVONLEA Rest Home’s foray into providing retirement village accommodation at Taumarunui took a big s...
Police desk and call outs

Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:55 AM

A 56-year-old man was found deceased on a property near Tahaaroa at about 11pm following a crash inv...

Top spot with impressive win

Piopio scores Carmichael
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:58 AM

HE was closing in on 100 games for the Taumaranui Eels and 50 King Country matches, however Carl Ca

Cody shines at champs
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:55 AM

LIKE a fine wine, Bay of Plenty motocross star Cody Cooper just seems to keep getting better with a

NI champs showing
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:50 AM

ŌTOROHANGA Pony Club’s team came second in the North Island Showjumping Championship, held late las

Scholarship for student
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 5:16 AM

NEW ZEALAND Carbon Farming, a business responsible for replanting former King Country farmland in pi

Success for Pratt at skeet nationals
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 4:55 AM

TE Kūiti trap shooter Mike Pratt made a good fist of his first New Zealand Skeet Nationals in sever

Watch out, Ruby
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 4:50 AM

WAHINE from across the rohe have honed their skills in a new tournament in Taupō – the inaugural Wa

Rural

High peformance but low morale

DOC told to step up feral control
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 11:23 AM

THE Department of Conservation (DOC) is being told by Forest and Bird (F&B) to step up and massively

Forecast may balance in time
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 11:05 AM

NOVEMBER has been wet, much wetter than the “near normal or above normal in the east of the North Is

Getting the best from your dogs
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 10:12 AM

FARMERS who gathered in Aria recently were left with the resounding message that stock work should b

All about coming home
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 10:09 AM

FRESH back into farming life in 2019 after travelling, Rebekah Templeton wanted an excuse to get off

Ram raises $2000 for Staywell
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 10:06 AM

FARMERS raised $2000 for charity by competing for a Suftex ram auctioned at a recent sale at Raupuh

Preserving the woolshed
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 10:04 AM

A MASSEY University lecturer and design expert is focusing attention on the importance of preserving

Lifestyle

Letters

A berry nice Christmas
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:55 AM

CHRISTMAS is approaching so fast – and with it the need to organise food for the day itself. We almo

Wading through entrenched waters
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:55 AM

THREE Waters has become like the proverbial blowfly. Every week there is something that irritates s

Crikey, what a cabbage
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:55 AM

AS you can see by the giant cabbage above, our gardens are producing well with the last of the late

Letters
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 4:56 AM

Brilliant idea THE free ‘health clinic’ for dogs held at Centennial Park on Sunday afternoon was a b

Welcome to 3000 visitors
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 4:56 AM

By Heather Carston Editor THIS week has been a very big one for us here at King Country News. Not o

Quick, nutritious pork salad
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 4:55 AM

As the MOTH and I prepare to set sail around New Zealand next year, I’ve been focusing on recipes t

