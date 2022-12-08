King Country News

Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:56 AM
THE sun shone bright in Te Kūiti as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the words that have been
A CALL to lower the speed limit down from 80km/h past the marae, wharekura and kohanga reo on Ōpārur
AN ESTIMATED 500 people turned out to celebrate the reinstatement of Main Trunk Line passenger servi
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:56 AM
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:55 AM
Thu, Dec 8, 2022 4:55 AM
HE was closing in on 100 games for the Taumaranui Eels and 50 King Country matches, however Carl Ca
LIKE a fine wine, Bay of Plenty motocross star Cody Cooper just seems to keep getting better with a
ŌTOROHANGA Pony Club’s team came second in the North Island Showjumping Championship, held late las
NEW ZEALAND Carbon Farming, a business responsible for replanting former King Country farmland in pi
TE Kūiti trap shooter Mike Pratt made a good fist of his first New Zealand Skeet Nationals in sever
WAHINE from across the rohe have honed their skills in a new tournament in Taupō – the inaugural Wa
THE Department of Conservation (DOC) is being told by Forest and Bird (F&B) to step up and massively
NOVEMBER has been wet, much wetter than the “near normal or above normal in the east of the North Is
FARMERS who gathered in Aria recently were left with the resounding message that stock work should b
FRESH back into farming life in 2019 after travelling, Rebekah Templeton wanted an excuse to get off
FARMERS raised $2000 for charity by competing for a Suftex ram auctioned at a recent sale at Raupuh
A MASSEY University lecturer and design expert is focusing attention on the importance of preserving
CHRISTMAS is approaching so fast – and with it the need to organise food for the day itself. We almo
THREE Waters has become like the proverbial blowfly. Every week there is something that irritates s
AS you can see by the giant cabbage above, our gardens are producing well with the last of the late
Brilliant idea THE free ‘health clinic’ for dogs held at Centennial Park on Sunday afternoon was a b
By Heather Carston Editor THIS week has been a very big one for us here at King Country News. Not o
As the MOTH and I prepare to set sail around New Zealand next year, I’ve been focusing on recipes t